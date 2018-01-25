All apartments in Baltimore
2011 E Lanvale St

2011 East Lanvale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 East Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- No previous evictions permitted.
- Newly renovated
CALL OR TEXT TO VIEW: (443) 500-7502
Cityrentalsmd@gmail.com

We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.
We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.
Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 E Lanvale St have any available units?
2011 E Lanvale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2011 E Lanvale St currently offering any rent specials?
2011 E Lanvale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 E Lanvale St pet-friendly?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2011 E Lanvale St offer parking?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St does not offer parking.
Does 2011 E Lanvale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 E Lanvale St have a pool?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St does not have a pool.
Does 2011 E Lanvale St have accessible units?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 E Lanvale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 E Lanvale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 E Lanvale St does not have units with air conditioning.

