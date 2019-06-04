Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
19 S EAST AVENUE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:08 AM
19 S EAST AVENUE
19 South East Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
19 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
19 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 19 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
19 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 19 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 19 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 19 S EAST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 19 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 S EAST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 19 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 19 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 19 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 S EAST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
