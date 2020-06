Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located one block from Cross Street, this property sits in the heart of Federtal Hill. This home has 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a kitchen, living room, and separate dining room on the main level.In addition, this traditional home has a backyard with a patio and a utility area where one can use a water hose. The Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, and University of Maryland are all within walking distance of this beautiful home.