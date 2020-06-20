All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1814 Laurens Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1814 Laurens Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1814 Laurens Street

1814 Laurens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1814 Laurens Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tastefully updated home with new kitchen and appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal), new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features security system with secure entry, washer/dryer set, recessed lighting, and luxury plank flooring throughout... score - no carpet!! Kitchen features amazing countertops, white soft close cabinets. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.
Tastefully updated home with new kitchen and appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal), new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features security system with secure entry, washer/dryer set, recessed lighting, and luxury plank flooring throughout... score - no carpet!! Kitchen features amazing countertops, white soft close cabinets. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Laurens Street have any available units?
1814 Laurens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Laurens Street have?
Some of 1814 Laurens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Laurens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Laurens Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Laurens Street pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Laurens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1814 Laurens Street offer parking?
No, 1814 Laurens Street does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Laurens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 Laurens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Laurens Street have a pool?
No, 1814 Laurens Street does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Laurens Street have accessible units?
No, 1814 Laurens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Laurens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 Laurens Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland