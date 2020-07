Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 3 BR / 1 BA home near Johns Hopkins & close to Eager Park. Enjoy the open floor, hardwood floors and full kitchen with separate dining room and fenced backyard. Two spacious bedrooms plus a 3rd bedroom that could also be used as an office or den. Full basement with plenty of room for storage. easy access to Fells Point, Inner Harbor & Downtown. Minimum credit score of 650 required.