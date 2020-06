Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely renovated home in Fed Hill. Open Kitchen with black appliances, a half bathroom and laundry on the main level, fresh paint, new carpet, & fenced in back patio. Two large rooms, the master has an in suite bathroom and a private deck. Open basement can store almost anything you need it to.