1727 LINDEN AVENUE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

1727 LINDEN AVENUE

1727 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Terrific 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Rental on a quiet non-thru street in Bolton Hill. Enjoy three levels of living space. The first floor has One Bedroom, 2nd Floor has a large living/dining room combo with a renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite counters along with a half bath. The third floor has two large bedrooms with a full bath with tub. Massive roof deck off the rear bedroom. Common laundry and storage are available in the basement. Central AC, Gas Heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays water. Convenient to MICA, Hopkins, U of Baltimore, Penn Station, Light Rail, and the subway. One block to shopping, pharmacy, and multiple parks. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
1727 LINDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 1727 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1727 LINDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1727 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1727 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 LINDEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1727 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1727 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 LINDEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

