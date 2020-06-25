1727 LINDEN AVENUE

Amenities

Terrific 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Rental on a quiet non-thru street in Bolton Hill. Enjoy three levels of living space. The first floor has One Bedroom, 2nd Floor has a large living/dining room combo with a renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite counters along with a half bath. The third floor has two large bedrooms with a full bath with tub. Massive roof deck off the rear bedroom. Common laundry and storage are available in the basement. Central AC, Gas Heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays water. Convenient to MICA, Hopkins, U of Baltimore, Penn Station, Light Rail, and the subway. One block to shopping, pharmacy, and multiple parks. Available now.