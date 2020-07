Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 bed 2 bath with a roof top deck in Federal Hill - Renovated home on prime block in Federal Hill. Large 3 bed, 2 bath layout. Tray ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, & roof deck . Ideal layout for roommates, spacious bedrooms with wet bar leading to roof deck looking over city skyline & stadium views. Quiet block, yet close to all that Federal Hill offers - restaurants, nightlife, parks & easy access to downtown and 95S.



