Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Base rent listed here will be increased by a flat rate of $105 every month for water bill based on last 12 months water bill.



We take section 8 and other vouchers if qualified

3 bedroom ready to be your home.



Qualifications:

Monthly income must be at least $2,775.

Steady history of employment

Decent rental history



If qualifications not met, double security or advance rent payments may be required