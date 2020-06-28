Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
1704 BYRD STREET
1704 BYRD STREET
1704 Byrd Street
No Longer Available
Location
1704 Byrd Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 CAR PARKING PAD, STEPS FROM RIVERSIDE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE CITY FROM THE ROOFTOP DECK. POSSIBLE 3RD BEDROOM IN BASEMENT OR GREAT DEN AREA. PETS CASE BY CASE. QUICK & EASY ACCESS TO 95 & DOWNTOWN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 BYRD STREET have any available units?
1704 BYRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1704 BYRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1704 BYRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 BYRD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 BYRD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1704 BYRD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1704 BYRD STREET offers parking.
Does 1704 BYRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 BYRD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 BYRD STREET have a pool?
No, 1704 BYRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1704 BYRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1704 BYRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 BYRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 BYRD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 BYRD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 BYRD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
