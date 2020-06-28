1704 BYRD STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 CAR PARKING PAD, STEPS FROM RIVERSIDE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE CITY FROM THE ROOFTOP DECK. POSSIBLE 3RD BEDROOM IN BASEMENT OR GREAT DEN AREA. PETS CASE BY CASE. QUICK & EASY ACCESS TO 95 & DOWNTOWN.