Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1630 Shakespeare St 1

1630 Shakespeare Street · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Shakespeare Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Fells Point!
Just half a block from a strip of restaurants and Broadway Square, 1 block from the water, and 1/2 a mile from Harbor East.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- 3 wood burning fireplaces
- Finished basement with washer/dryer in unit
- Enjoy the outdoors in the rear courtyard
- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

