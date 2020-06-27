1630 Shakespeare St 1

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Fells Point!
Just half a block from a strip of restaurants and Broadway Square, 1 block from the water, and 1/2 a mile from Harbor East.
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- 3 wood burning fireplaces
- Finished basement with washer/dryer in unit
- Enjoy the outdoors in the rear courtyard
- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5158013)