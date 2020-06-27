1630 Shakespeare St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Fantastic 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Fells Point!

Just half a block from a strip of restaurants and Broadway Square, 1 block from the water, and 1/2 a mile from Harbor East.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- 3 wood burning fireplaces

- Finished basement with washer/dryer in unit

- Enjoy the outdoors in the rear courtyard

- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158013)