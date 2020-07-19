Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
1621 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1621 SPRUCE STREET
1621 Spruce Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1621 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated rental in Curtis Bay ready for you to move right in! Professionally managed.$50 application fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1621 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1621 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1621 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
