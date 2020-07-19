All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1621 SPRUCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1621 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1621 SPRUCE STREET

1621 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1621 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated rental in Curtis Bay ready for you to move right in! Professionally managed.$50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1621 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1621 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1621 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland