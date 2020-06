Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location...directly across from Penn Station! Station North Two Bedroom Apt. Apt has nice natural lighting and features one full bathroom, gallery kitchen, living/dining room, and washer/dryer in unit. Second Floor Apt with no elevator in building. Clean and ready to move-in. Very convenient to UB, MICA, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Public Transportation, Eateries, Entertainment, Shopping, Downtown and highways.