Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:09 AM

1614 Bolton St 3

1614 Bolton Street · (410) 303-5649
Location

1614 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in Beautiful Bolton Hill - Property Id: 216320

If you are interested in this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.

**To Apply Online for FREE Please Visit RWagnerProperties.com

Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with was access to I83, MKL, Penn Sation and North Avenue...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute. This Huge 1 Bedroom+Den, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Incredible Historic Details
*Large Bedroom
*Gigantic Windows
*Laundry in Unit
*High Ceilings
*Storage, Storage, Storage

To See All Our Properties Available to Rent visit RWagnerProperties.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216320
Property Id 216320

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5517334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Bolton St 3 have any available units?
1614 Bolton St 3 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1614 Bolton St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Bolton St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Bolton St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Bolton St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Bolton St 3 offer parking?
No, 1614 Bolton St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Bolton St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Bolton St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Bolton St 3 have a pool?
No, 1614 Bolton St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Bolton St 3 have accessible units?
No, 1614 Bolton St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Bolton St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Bolton St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Bolton St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Bolton St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
