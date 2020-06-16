1614 Bolton St 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in Beautiful Bolton Hill - Property Id: 216320



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with was access to I83, MKL, Penn Sation and North Avenue...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute. This Huge 1 Bedroom+Den, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*Incredible Historic Details

*Large Bedroom

*Gigantic Windows

*Laundry in Unit

*High Ceilings

*Storage, Storage, Storage



No Dogs Allowed



