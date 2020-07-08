All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1611 Jackson Street

1611 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Jackson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
1611 Jackson Street Available 12/04/19 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Federal Hill - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick walls as well as a moden kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Finished basement provides additional living space plus a bedroom and full bath. Washer/dryer and parking pad for added convenience. Located just around the corner from Riverside Park with easy access to downtown Baltimore and I95 for easy commuting.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2565972)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Jackson Street have any available units?
1611 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1611 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1611 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 1611 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1611 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

