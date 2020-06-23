All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

158 W BARRE STREET

158 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Location

158 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN~~~Welcome to this well maintained Harbor Way condo in Otterbein, with many upgrades: remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, two nicely remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, good size closets, new flooring including ceramic and carpet* one off street parking space and additional area 8 parking available* in unit washer and dryer. Condo also has a wood burning fireplace for cozy nights. Convenient to the Harbor and all area attractions.BEAUTIFUL CONDO, VERY CLEAN AND owners are super great! First month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, and $175.00 deposit for parking hang tag for gated lot. Vacant and ready for move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
158 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 W BARRE STREET have?
Some of 158 W BARRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
158 W BARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 158 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 158 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 158 W BARRE STREET offers parking.
Does 158 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 W BARRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 158 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 158 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 158 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 158 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 W BARRE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
