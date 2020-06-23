158 W BARRE STREET

Amenities

VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN~~~Welcome to this well maintained Harbor Way condo in Otterbein, with many upgrades: remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, two nicely remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, good size closets, new flooring including ceramic and carpet* one off street parking space and additional area 8 parking available* in unit washer and dryer. Condo also has a wood burning fireplace for cozy nights. Convenient to the Harbor and all area attractions.BEAUTIFUL CONDO, VERY CLEAN AND owners are super great! First month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, and $175.00 deposit for parking hang tag for gated lot. Vacant and ready for move in!!