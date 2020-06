Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated town home in convenient location. This town home features 2 spacious rooms on the upper level, one of which being a walk through to a potential third bedroom. Main level is open with brand new kitchen across the back which leads to an adorable back deck. Basement is partially finished as family room. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult. Pets on a case by case basis.