1521 W Lombard St

This beautifully renovated apartment by a lovely park, must be seen! This unit has lovely hardwoods and lots of space. The galley kitchen is a study in black and white with stainless appliances and butcher block counters. The bathroom gleams! Enjoy the unusual tile work, a marbled look, white with black streaks. Updated sinks and toilet. Street parking. No pets. This unit is in high demand and will go fast - so don't delay, tour this amazing unit. Security deposits are the same as the unit rent. For showings, call Erica at (443) 272-1017. 600 credit score No pets Make 3x monthly rent