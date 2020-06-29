All apartments in Baltimore
1521 W Lombard St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

1521 W Lombard St

1521 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautifully renovated apartment by a lovely park, must be seen! This unit has lovely hardwoods and lots of space. The galley kitchen is a study in black and white with stainless appliances and butcher block counters. The bathroom gleams! Enjoy the unusual tile work, a marbled look, white with black streaks. Updated sinks and toilet. Street parking. No pets. This unit is in high demand and will go fast - so don't delay, tour this amazing unit. Security deposits are the same as the unit rent. For showings, call Erica at (443) 272-1017. 600 credit score No pets Make 3x monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 W Lombard St have any available units?
1521 W Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1521 W Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1521 W Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 W Lombard St pet-friendly?
No, 1521 W Lombard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1521 W Lombard St offer parking?
No, 1521 W Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 1521 W Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 W Lombard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 W Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1521 W Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1521 W Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1521 W Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 W Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 W Lombard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 W Lombard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 W Lombard St does not have units with air conditioning.
