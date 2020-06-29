1521 Greendale Rd

Amenities

Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome with wood flooring though-out. The main level provides a bright living area, separate dining space, and a full-equipped galley kitchen with gas stove and a door leading out the fenced in backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and shared hall bath. The lower level offers additional living/storage space, as well as another full bath, and full-sized washer and dryer. *price subject to 18-month lease term*



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



