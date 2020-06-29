All apartments in Baltimore
1521 Greendale Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1521 Greendale Rd

1521 Greendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Greendale Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome with wood flooring though-out. The main level provides a bright living area, separate dining space, and a full-equipped galley kitchen with gas stove and a door leading out the fenced in backyard. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and shared hall bath. The lower level offers additional living/storage space, as well as another full bath, and full-sized washer and dryer. *price subject to 18-month lease term*

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5198111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Greendale Rd have any available units?
1521 Greendale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Greendale Rd have?
Some of 1521 Greendale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Greendale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Greendale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Greendale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Greendale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Greendale Rd offer parking?
No, 1521 Greendale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Greendale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Greendale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Greendale Rd have a pool?
No, 1521 Greendale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Greendale Rd have accessible units?
No, 1521 Greendale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Greendale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Greendale Rd has units with dishwashers.

