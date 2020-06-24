All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1512 Sycamore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1512 Sycamore Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1512 Sycamore Street

1512 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Sycamore Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Showing Everyday By Appointment Only

New 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House
Remodeled Kitchen
Ready To Move In Today
Fair Credit Score Preferred
Good Rental History Preferred
Huge Backyard
Nice Family Friendly Block

Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Sycamore Street have any available units?
1512 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1512 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland