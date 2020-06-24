Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1512 Sycamore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1512 Sycamore Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1512 Sycamore Street
1512 Sycamore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1512 Sycamore Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Showing Everyday By Appointment Only
New 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House
Remodeled Kitchen
Ready To Move In Today
Fair Credit Score Preferred
Good Rental History Preferred
Huge Backyard
Nice Family Friendly Block
Must See
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have any available units?
1512 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1512 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland