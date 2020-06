Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

READY NOW! HEAT, HOT WATER & WATER/SEWER INCLUDED.

Great one bedroom/one bath apartment in Curtis Bay! This is a first floor unit, in a building with 4 apartments. Newly refinished hardwood floors, lots of light! It is just 2 blocks from the bus stop at Spruce and Pennington. Full time professional on-site staff available for all your needs. You can also pay rent and submit maintenance requests with our resident phone app.



No Dogs Allowed



