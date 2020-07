Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed

SECURITY DEPOSIT $820

1 bed/1 bath apartment, water is included in rent. Shared washer and dryer in building. The building has 4 apartments. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave. Less than one block walk to mini-mart on Fairhaven. Accepts Section 8.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3252342)