All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 148 North East Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
148 North East Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
148 North East Avenue
148 North East Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
148 North East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom row house in Patterson Park. Property features include open floor plan, hardwood floors, semi-finished basement, central air conditioning and separate office space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 North East Avenue have any available units?
148 North East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 148 North East Avenue have?
Some of 148 North East Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 148 North East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
148 North East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 North East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 148 North East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 148 North East Avenue offer parking?
No, 148 North East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 148 North East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 North East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 North East Avenue have a pool?
No, 148 North East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 148 North East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 148 North East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 148 North East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 North East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
