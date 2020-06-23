Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1432 Riverside Ave, Available 04/15/19 Stunning Federal Hill 3bd/2ba ...CAC, OSP! Available 4/15! - Stunning Federal Hill rowhouse. CAC, OSP, W/D, Updated kitchen/bath, dishwasher, alarm, semi-finished basement, hardwood floors, carpet and more! Wow your friends with an amazing view of the city on the deck! Available 4/15! A Must See!



Very convenient walk to Camden Yards, M&T Stadium, Cross Street Market, and Inner Harbor.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE3424167)