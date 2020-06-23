All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 E BALTIMORE STREET

1402 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 full & 1 half bath top floor condo located in great Baltimore City location. Conveniently located to Harbor East, Fells Point ,Johns Hopkins Hospital District, and Route 83. Private parking lot includes 2 spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
1402 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1402 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET offers parking.
Does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 E BALTIMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
