1329 N Caroline St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1329 N Caroline St
1329 North Caroline Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1329 North Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4812303)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1329 N Caroline St have any available units?
1329 N Caroline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1329 N Caroline St have?
Some of 1329 N Caroline St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1329 N Caroline St currently offering any rent specials?
1329 N Caroline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 N Caroline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 N Caroline St is pet friendly.
Does 1329 N Caroline St offer parking?
Yes, 1329 N Caroline St offers parking.
Does 1329 N Caroline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 N Caroline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 N Caroline St have a pool?
No, 1329 N Caroline St does not have a pool.
Does 1329 N Caroline St have accessible units?
No, 1329 N Caroline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 N Caroline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 N Caroline St does not have units with dishwashers.
