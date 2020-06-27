1318 Woodbourne Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Woodbourne Heights neighborhood of Baltimore city boasts beautiful hardwood floors and a finished lower level with a bonus den and full bath! The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped and updated kitchen. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a huge fenced yard and a laundry/storage room with a full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Good Samaritan Hospital, Morgan State University, and Chinquapin Run Park.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



