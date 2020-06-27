All apartments in Baltimore
1318 Woodbourne Ave
1318 Woodbourne Ave

1318 Woodbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Woodbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodbourne Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Woodbourne Heights neighborhood of Baltimore city boasts beautiful hardwood floors and a finished lower level with a bonus den and full bath! The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped and updated kitchen. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a huge fenced yard and a laundry/storage room with a full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Good Samaritan Hospital, Morgan State University, and Chinquapin Run Park.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Woodbourne Ave have any available units?
1318 Woodbourne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Woodbourne Ave have?
Some of 1318 Woodbourne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Woodbourne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Woodbourne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Woodbourne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Woodbourne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1318 Woodbourne Ave offer parking?
No, 1318 Woodbourne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Woodbourne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Woodbourne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Woodbourne Ave have a pool?
No, 1318 Woodbourne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Woodbourne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1318 Woodbourne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Woodbourne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Woodbourne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
