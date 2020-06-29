131 N Patterson Park Ave

Amenities

Hot New Listing To Hit The Market!!! Come check out this immaculate spacious townhome located moments away from the heart of Baltimore City in the Patterson Place/Butchers Hill community! Quick and easy access to nearby highways for a quick commute. Also easy access to public transportation. This home features stainless steel appliances along with granite countertops and beautiful dark wood cabinets in the kitchen, Hardwood floors throughout the main level and 2nd floor. In the rear of the property, we have a large spacious deck and a parking pad for your vehicle! This 3 bed 3 bath townhome will go quick so if interested schedule a showing today and come see this beauty for yourself!!! We look forward to seeing you at the showing!!