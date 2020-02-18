1259 Carroll Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 2-Bedroom/2-Bathroom home in Pigtown/Washington Village! Set on a quaint and quiet street, this Historic Baltimore Row Home has been Amazingly maintained. The Open Concept main-level showcases Exposed-Brick walls, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, and a Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Bar Seating. The upper level offers 2nd Floor laundry room! A Relaxing Rear Deck, and Private Off-Street Parking... ALL within less than 1 mile from I-95 and I-395, Orioles Park at Camden Yards, Fells Point, Fed Hill, Inner Harbor, UMD Baltimore and more!



Note: Basement is not finished but can be used as storage. Pets are generally not allowed but with approval will be a $500 fee for the year

