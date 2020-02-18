All apartments in Baltimore
Location

1259 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 2-Bedroom/2-Bathroom home in Pigtown/Washington Village! Set on a quaint and quiet street, this Historic Baltimore Row Home has been Amazingly maintained. The Open Concept main-level showcases Exposed-Brick walls, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, and a Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Bar Seating. The upper level offers 2nd Floor laundry room! A Relaxing Rear Deck, and Private Off-Street Parking... ALL within less than 1 mile from I-95 and I-395, Orioles Park at Camden Yards, Fells Point, Fed Hill, Inner Harbor, UMD Baltimore and more!

Note: Basement is not finished but can be used as storage. Pets are generally not allowed but with approval will be a $500 fee for the year
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 have any available units?
1259 Carroll Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 have?
Some of 1259 Carroll Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Carroll Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Carroll Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Carroll Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Carroll Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Carroll Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Carroll Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1259 Carroll Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1259 Carroll Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Carroll Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Carroll Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
