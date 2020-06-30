1254 GITTINGS AVENUE

Amenities

***Fully Renovated*** Ready to move in ***All Brick Front Row/Townhouse with 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Located in Idlewylde subdivision. Lead-free. Newly installed AquaGurad Floor on all three levels, New Roof, New Modular Bright Kitchen with all new cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Quartz Countertop, New flooring, Fresh paint, New Bathroom, New Lights and fixtures, Hardware, New Plumbing fixtures. Fully Finished Basement, NEW HVAC and new Duct and close to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital., Towson Medical Associates, University of Maryland St Joseph Medical Center, Morgan State University, Towson University, Mt Pleasant Golf Course, and Country Club of Maryland.