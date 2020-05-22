125 N Kenwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome just steps away from Patterson Park! Welcoming living area offers large windows for added natural light, convenient bath, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout! Decorative archway leads to a separating dining space perfect for entertaining. Modern open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook! Hardwood flooring continues through 2 light-filled bedrooms that share a relaxing full bath with soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. Bonus finished basement provides both added living and storage space along with a full size washer/dryer!



2 minute walk to Patterson Park

5 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital

Easy access to Eastern Ave, I-895, and I-83



Small pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



