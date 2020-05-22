All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 125 N Kenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
125 N Kenwood Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

125 N Kenwood Ave

125 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome just steps away from Patterson Park! Welcoming living area offers large windows for added natural light, convenient bath, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout! Decorative archway leads to a separating dining space perfect for entertaining. Modern open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook! Hardwood flooring continues through 2 light-filled bedrooms that share a relaxing full bath with soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. Bonus finished basement provides both added living and storage space along with a full size washer/dryer!

2 minute walk to Patterson Park
5 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital
Easy access to Eastern Ave, I-895, and I-83

Small pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5019083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
125 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 125 N Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 N Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 125 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 125 N Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 125 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 N Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 125 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 125 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland