1249 Glyndon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This unit has LVT on the LR & DR floors, tile in the baths and kitchen, carpet in the sedrooms. This use has Central air, gas heat, Gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, ceiling fans & washer dryer.

Contact us to schedule a showing.