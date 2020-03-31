All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1249 Glyndon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1249 Glyndon Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:24 PM

1249 Glyndon Avenue

1249 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1249 Glyndon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This unit has LVT on the LR & DR floors, tile in the baths and kitchen, carpet in the sedrooms. This use has Central air, gas heat, Gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, ceiling fans & washer dryer.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Glyndon Avenue have any available units?
1249 Glyndon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Glyndon Avenue have?
Some of 1249 Glyndon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Glyndon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Glyndon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Glyndon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Glyndon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Glyndon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1249 Glyndon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Glyndon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Glyndon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Glyndon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1249 Glyndon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Glyndon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1249 Glyndon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Glyndon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Glyndon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland