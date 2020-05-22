All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

1242 Harbor Island Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Harbor Island Walk, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

One-of-a-kind townhome in an exclusive water front community with 24/7 security! This magnificent home has been renovated over the past 2 years to open the layout, add a fourth bedroom, and an incredible "chef's" kitchen and bathrooms. The large chef's kitchen opens to the rest of the main level. The kitchen boasts 48" cabinets, stainless steel pro-series appliances, granite counters and a long bar that seats 4 and has a wine frig and microwave. A deck off the kitchen, too for grilling. The ground floor contains the garage with built-in storage cabinets, and features a guest bedroom/bonus room with a private bath and included Murphy bed. There is access to a private, fenced stamped concrete patio, too. The master suite is the entire third level, with sitting areas, 2 closets (one of which is a large walk-in), laundry area, and a 5 piece bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs, there are 2 more bedrooms, a third full bath, and a wet bar en route to the 37' x 17' roof terrace with harbor and city skyline views. Excellent location as it is within walking distance to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, bars restaurants, shopping and the business district. The community offers; security, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, marina, restaurant, wine shop and cafe. Owner open to short term lease....call to discuss. . TO SEE AMENITIES: http://www.theharborviewtowers.com/amenities/fitness-center/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have any available units?
1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have?
Some of 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK pet-friendly?
No, 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offers parking.
Does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have a pool?
Yes, 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK has a pool.
Does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have accessible units?
No, 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK has units with dishwashers.
