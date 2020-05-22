1242 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

One-of-a-kind townhome in an exclusive water front community with 24/7 security! This magnificent home has been renovated over the past 2 years to open the layout, add a fourth bedroom, and an incredible "chef's" kitchen and bathrooms. The large chef's kitchen opens to the rest of the main level. The kitchen boasts 48" cabinets, stainless steel pro-series appliances, granite counters and a long bar that seats 4 and has a wine frig and microwave. A deck off the kitchen, too for grilling. The ground floor contains the garage with built-in storage cabinets, and features a guest bedroom/bonus room with a private bath and included Murphy bed. There is access to a private, fenced stamped concrete patio, too. The master suite is the entire third level, with sitting areas, 2 closets (one of which is a large walk-in), laundry area, and a 5 piece bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs, there are 2 more bedrooms, a third full bath, and a wet bar en route to the 37' x 17' roof terrace with harbor and city skyline views. Excellent location as it is within walking distance to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, bars restaurants, shopping and the business district. The community offers; security, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, marina, restaurant, wine shop and cafe. Owner open to short term lease....call to discuss. . TO SEE AMENITIES: http://www.theharborviewtowers.com/amenities/fitness-center/