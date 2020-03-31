Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
124 E LAKE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
124 E LAKE AVENUE
124 East Lake Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
124 East Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Bellona - Gittings
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 E LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
124 E LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 124 E LAKE AVENUE have?
Some of 124 E LAKE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 124 E LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
124 E LAKE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 124 E LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 124 E LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 124 E LAKE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 124 E LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 E LAKE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 124 E LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 124 E LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 124 E LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 E LAKE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
