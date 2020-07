Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath rowhome with bonus room. Available for immediate occupancy. Entry vestibule welcomes you into the spacious living room. Large eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. 2 good sized bedrooms and bonus room on upper level. Full Bath with tub/shower. Basement offers great space for storage. Pets considered. Housing vouchers accepted. Located within convenient quick commuting distance of major roads and interstates.