Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!!CANAL STREET MALT HOUSE 2BR, 2BA CONDO FOR RENT! SPACIOUS SUN-FILLED CONTEMPORARY UNIT WITH CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES. UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE SECOND LEVEL WHICH IS ALSO THE TERRACE AREA. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! LOCATED IN LITTLE ITALY. GREAT WALKABILITY , AT THE FOOT OF i83, 5 MINUTES FROM TRAIN STATION.