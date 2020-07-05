All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1212 Edison Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1212 Edison Hwy
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

1212 Edison Hwy

1212 Edison Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 Edison Highway, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Special= Half month Free!

Virtual Showings Available!

Beautifully renovated rowhome available for immediate move in! This home welcomes you with a covered front porch, as you enter this lovely home, gleaming new flooring throughout the unit, with separate living and dining area, gourmet kitchen inclusive of all major appliances, fenced in backyard, great for cookouts, etc! Updated bathroom, brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement that you can use for storage, game area and so much more and also includes brand new washer and dryer!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Edison Hwy have any available units?
1212 Edison Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Edison Hwy have?
Some of 1212 Edison Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Edison Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Edison Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Edison Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Edison Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Edison Hwy offer parking?
No, 1212 Edison Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Edison Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Edison Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Edison Hwy have a pool?
No, 1212 Edison Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Edison Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1212 Edison Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Edison Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Edison Hwy has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland