1212 Edison Hwy

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Move-In Special= Half month Free!



Virtual Showings Available!



Beautifully renovated rowhome available for immediate move in! This home welcomes you with a covered front porch, as you enter this lovely home, gleaming new flooring throughout the unit, with separate living and dining area, gourmet kitchen inclusive of all major appliances, fenced in backyard, great for cookouts, etc! Updated bathroom, brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement that you can use for storage, game area and so much more and also includes brand new washer and dryer!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit