1209 North Dukeland Street

1209 Dukeland St · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Dukeland St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Winchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/869694?source=marketing

This is a lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom row home with 1,300 square feet of living space. You will be impressed from the time you walk in the door. So much that you will not want to leave! Large rooms with beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings are throughout. The kitchen offers updated kitchen cabinets. Fenced back yard and front covered sitting porch

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/RbiCzqzKdRQ

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,097, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,097, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 North Dukeland Street have any available units?
1209 North Dukeland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 North Dukeland Street have?
Some of 1209 North Dukeland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 North Dukeland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 North Dukeland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 North Dukeland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 North Dukeland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1209 North Dukeland Street offer parking?
No, 1209 North Dukeland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1209 North Dukeland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 North Dukeland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 North Dukeland Street have a pool?
No, 1209 North Dukeland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1209 North Dukeland Street have accessible units?
No, 1209 North Dukeland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 North Dukeland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 North Dukeland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
