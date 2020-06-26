All apartments in Baltimore
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

12 CROSS KEYS ROAD

12 Cross Keys Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Renovated, rarely available one bedroom - one bath condo in the village of cross keys. The condo is on the second floor, only 8 Steps up. This is surely not one to be missed. No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have any available units?
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD offer parking?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have a pool?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
