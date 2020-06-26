Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD
12 Cross Keys Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Renovated, rarely available one bedroom - one bath condo in the village of cross keys. The condo is on the second floor, only 8 Steps up. This is surely not one to be missed. No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have any available units?
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12 CROSS KEYS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD offer parking?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have a pool?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland