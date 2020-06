Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Look for a ROOMMATE ! 3-level townhouse in Little Italy area has ONE MASTER BEDROOM for rent. This master bedroom has a private full bath, sun-room, walk-in closet, and balcony. Rent includes all of utilities, water/sewage, Internet. . Easy commute and shopping. Walk distance to Mount Vernon, Downtown, Inner Harbor, Hopkins Hospital, Metro Subway station. Better than a studio! It is available now!