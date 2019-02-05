All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1145 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1145 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE Available 06/30/19 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE BALTIMORE, MD 21230 - LOCATED IN FEDERAL HILL!!

Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Rowhome, located in Baltimore City, is just the place for you!

**Onsite monthly parking available**

Special features include a private backyard, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, wine storage room, and central air.

$2,800 - Month
$2,800 - Security Deposit
The Tenant is responsible for $50 Maintenance Deductible.

Pet deposit fee is $250, repair deductible $50. Pets are welcome with weight restrictions; please ask for further details.

Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.

Don't miss this exceptional rental property!

CALL: Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124

(RLNE3760205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland