Amenities
1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE Available 06/30/19 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE BALTIMORE, MD 21230 - LOCATED IN FEDERAL HILL!!
Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Rowhome, located in Baltimore City, is just the place for you!
**Onsite monthly parking available**
Special features include a private backyard, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, wine storage room, and central air.
$2,800 - Month
$2,800 - Security Deposit
The Tenant is responsible for $50 Maintenance Deductible.
Pet deposit fee is $250, repair deductible $50. Pets are welcome with weight restrictions; please ask for further details.
Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.
Don't miss this exceptional rental property!
CALL: Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124
(RLNE3760205)