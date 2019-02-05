Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE Available 06/30/19 1145 RIVERSIDE AVENUE BALTIMORE, MD 21230 - LOCATED IN FEDERAL HILL!!



Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Rowhome, located in Baltimore City, is just the place for you!



**Onsite monthly parking available**



Special features include a private backyard, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, wine storage room, and central air.



$2,800 - Month

$2,800 - Security Deposit

The Tenant is responsible for $50 Maintenance Deductible.



Pet deposit fee is $250, repair deductible $50. Pets are welcome with weight restrictions; please ask for further details.



Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.



Don't miss this exceptional rental property!



CALL: Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124



(RLNE3760205)