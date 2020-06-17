All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 114 S Mount St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
114 S Mount St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

114 S Mount St

114 South Mount Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

114 South Mount Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
West Pratt

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd7ccdd0e6 ----
Beautiful renovated townhouse. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Nice stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher and built in microwave. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathrooms. Unfinished basement. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S Mount St have any available units?
114 S Mount St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 S Mount St have?
Some of 114 S Mount St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 S Mount St currently offering any rent specials?
114 S Mount St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S Mount St pet-friendly?
No, 114 S Mount St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 114 S Mount St offer parking?
No, 114 S Mount St does not offer parking.
Does 114 S Mount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 S Mount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S Mount St have a pool?
No, 114 S Mount St does not have a pool.
Does 114 S Mount St have accessible units?
No, 114 S Mount St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S Mount St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 S Mount St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland