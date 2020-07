Amenities

NON OCCUPIED HOME READY FOR IN PERSON SHOWING OR VIRTUAL TOUR..... WOW!!!! What a delightful 2 bedroom which includes one covered carport unit- Open and updated kitchen, parquet floors in living room and dinning room, stackable washer/dryer in unit, sweet covered porch! Enjoy the 3 pools, outdoor tennis courts and walking trails - great for fit bit users - Cross Keys is on the up and up!