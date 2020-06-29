All apartments in Baltimore
113 W 27TH STREET

113 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 West 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful property just remodeled and ready to move in! Open concept, 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom, laundry in the basement. Close To R house (2 blocks) and close to JHU (4 blocks), close to 83, excellent location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 W 27TH STREET have any available units?
113 W 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 W 27TH STREET have?
Some of 113 W 27TH STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 W 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
113 W 27TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 W 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 113 W 27TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 113 W 27TH STREET offer parking?
No, 113 W 27TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 113 W 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 W 27TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 W 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 113 W 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 113 W 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 113 W 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 113 W 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 W 27TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
