113 SCOTT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredibly rare opportunity to own a massive detached row home in the city! Side lot (115 Scott St,) conveys with property and can be converted to suit the buyer's needs; enjoy a massive private garden, convert to parking, or build! The opportunity to add value and to ability to customize are endless! This home features four finished levels that have been masterfully updated making this one truly turn key! Countless upgrades including new roof, wood flooring, new carpet, lighting and fresh paint throughout this certified lead free home! Stunning newly remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, new appliances, and breakfast counter. This home has a open living concept for function, but still features a classic private dining area for your more formal needs. This one will work for all aspects of life! Home boasts three brand new bathrooms (two full one half,) two functional wood burning fire places, light filled massive mater suite with giant sun room attached overlooking MLK, this home is one of a kind! The icing on the cake is the private patio, newly finished basement, and proximity to UMBC, UMMC, the inner harbor, Mt Vernon Market Place, Union Square, down town and more! You truly have to see to believe this one!