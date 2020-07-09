Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Renovated Bathroom -Eat in Kitchen -Only 2 Units in Building -Laundry Room in Basement -Close to Towson University -Close to Public Transit -Close to Mt. Pleasant Golf Course
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5434950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.