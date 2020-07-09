All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2

1121 Gleneagle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1121 Gleneagle Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Glen Oaks

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Renovated Bathroom
-Eat in Kitchen
-Only 2 Units in Building
-Laundry Room in Basement
-Close to Towson University
-Close to Public Transit
-Close to Mt. Pleasant Golf Course

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Gleneagle Rd Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland