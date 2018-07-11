1118 W 38TH ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come live in the heart of Hampden!Walking distance to all of your favorite restaurants and shops. Enjoy coffee and wine on your second story balcony! Fully renovated house with 2 master suites!. Open living concept. Fenced in private backyard. You don't want to miss out!