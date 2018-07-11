All apartments in Baltimore
1118 W 38TH ST

1118 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1118 West 38th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come live in the heart of Hampden!Walking distance to all of your favorite restaurants and shops. Enjoy coffee and wine on your second story balcony! Fully renovated house with 2 master suites!. Open living concept. Fenced in private backyard. You don't want to miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 W 38TH ST have any available units?
1118 W 38TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 W 38TH ST have?
Some of 1118 W 38TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 W 38TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1118 W 38TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 W 38TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1118 W 38TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1118 W 38TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1118 W 38TH ST offers parking.
Does 1118 W 38TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 W 38TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 W 38TH ST have a pool?
No, 1118 W 38TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1118 W 38TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1118 W 38TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 W 38TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 W 38TH ST has units with dishwashers.

