All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 11 East Chase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
11 East Chase Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11 East Chase Street

11 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ba4c23055 ---- Amazing cool place in Mount Vernon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 East Chase Street have any available units?
11 East Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 11 East Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 East Chase Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 East Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 11 East Chase Street offer parking?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 East Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East Chase Street have a pool?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 East Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 East Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 East Chase Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland