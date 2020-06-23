Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
11 East Chase Street
11 East Chase Street
11 East Chase Street
No Longer Available
Location
11 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere
Amenities
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ba4c23055 ---- Amazing cool place in Mount Vernon!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 East Chase Street have any available units?
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 11 East Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 East Chase Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 East Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 11 East Chase Street offer parking?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 East Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East Chase Street have a pool?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 East Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 East Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 East Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 East Chase Street has units with air conditioning.
