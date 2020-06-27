1079 WILMINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

Very unique 2 br. 1 bath condo located within the pictured town home. Located close to St. Agnes hospital . Lower level welcomes you to a updated kitchen with granite counter tops and space for a dining room table joining room has a Washer and dryer located in the basement.