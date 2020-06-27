1079 Wilmington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Morrell Park
in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Very unique 2 br. 1 bath condo located within the pictured town home. Located close to St. Agnes hospital . Lower level welcomes you to a updated kitchen with granite counter tops and space for a dining room table joining room has a Washer and dryer located in the basement.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
