Baltimore, MD
1030 BOOTH STREET
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

1030 BOOTH STREET

1030 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Booth Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming 2bd townhouse located a block from the Hollins Market redevelopment by War Horse Cities, local galleries and neighborhood favorites like Zellas Pizzeria. This sunbathed, modern home has 10Ft Ceilings, spacious closets, 1.5 luxurious baths, reclaimed Cherry Clad foyer and reclaimed White Oak Hardwood Floors throughout, sliding solid core doors with designer hardware, 2 Solar Tubes on the second floor providing ample natural light, gourmet kitchen with Viking Appliances and vintage diner booth and table. Convenient to UM Bio-Park, MARC Train, Downtown Baltimore, Transportation and quick access to 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 BOOTH STREET have any available units?
1030 BOOTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1030 BOOTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1030 BOOTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 BOOTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1030 BOOTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1030 BOOTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 BOOTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1030 BOOTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 BOOTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 BOOTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 BOOTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

