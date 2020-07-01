1030 BOOTH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Charming 2bd townhouse located a block from the Hollins Market redevelopment by War Horse Cities, local galleries and neighborhood favorites like Zellas Pizzeria. This sunbathed, modern home has 10Ft Ceilings, spacious closets, 1.5 luxurious baths, reclaimed Cherry Clad foyer and reclaimed White Oak Hardwood Floors throughout, sliding solid core doors with designer hardware, 2 Solar Tubes on the second floor providing ample natural light, gourmet kitchen with Viking Appliances and vintage diner booth and table. Convenient to UM Bio-Park, MARC Train, Downtown Baltimore, Transportation and quick access to 95.